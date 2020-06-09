Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 24.55 points to 1,580.88 from last Friday’s close of 1,556.33. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today on continuous buying across the board.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 24.55 points to 1,580.88 from last Friday’s close of 1,556.33.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 815 to 266, while 357 counters were unchanged, 463 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 6.65 billion units worth RM4.27 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare gained seven sen each to RM8.15 and RM5.62 respectively, Public Bank added two sen to RM17.34 and Petronas Chemicals rose 24 sen to RM6.94.

Tenaga reduced four sen to RM11.92.

As for the most active stocks, AirAsia X edged up two sen to 12.5 sen, AirAsia Group gained 17.5 sen to RM1.03, Powerwell rose 8.5 sen to 40 sen and ACO Group advanced 24 sen 58.5 sen, while Eduspec was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 184.29 points higher at 11,115.07, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 180.09 points to 10,972.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 191.85 points for 12,498.95, the FBM 70 surged 263.91 points to 13,655.75 and the FBM ACE added 60.35 points to 5,912.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 3.15 points to 142.20, the Financial Services Index jumped 141.72 points to 13,867.74 and the Plantation Index increased 108.50 points to 6,895.52. ― Bernama