Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on persistent buying activities across the board, taking the cue from the higher overnight performance of Wall Street as hopes of an economic recovery soar following the easing in Covid-19 lockdowns.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 23.29 points to 1,579.62 last Friday’s close of 1,556.33.

The index opened 16.47 points higher at 1,572.80 and hovered between 1,572.80 and 1,590.83 throughout the early trading session.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced decliners by 787 to 245, while 370 counters were unchanged, 499 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.76 billion units worth RM3.66 billion.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia remained steady during the morning session on positive sentiment brought about by the positive performance of major markets as well measures announced under the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“Penjana continued to provide impetus to the market coupled with the gradual re-opening of economic activities.

“The expectation by the World Bank on Malaysia’s economic recovery to begin at the end of the year has also provided some boost to the market sentiment,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank added four sen each at to RM8.12 and RM17.36 respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose 24 sen to RM6.94 and IHH Healthcare gained eight sen to RM5.63.

Tenaga reduced six sen to RM11.90.

Of the most actives, AirAsia X edged added two sen to 12.5 sen, AirAsia group gained 16.5 sen to RM1.03, ACO Group advanced 27 sen 61.5 sen while Sapura Energy and Eduspec were flat at 10.5 sen and 2.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 173.43 points higher at 11,104.21, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 169.11 points to 10,961.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 181.45 points for 12,488.55, the FBM 70 surged 241.06 points to 13,632.90 and the FBM ACE added 46.50 points to 5,099.03.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 3.03 points to 142.08, the Financial Services Index jumped 129.51 points to 13,855.53 and the Plantation Index increased 101.64 points to 6,888.66. ― Bernama