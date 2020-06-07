Minister: East Coast Economic Region entrepreneurs should take opportunity to digitalise businesses

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he had directed the ECERDC to bring together Malaysian entrepreneurs to give them training in the field so that they can generate more revenue as the country faces economic uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PASIR MAS, June 7 — The more than 7,500 entrepreneurs who have been trained under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) should take the opportunity to move their businesses online through the E-Commerce Campaign for Micro Enterprises and SMEs for which RM70 million has been allocated in the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said thus, he had directed the ECERDC to bring together the entrepreneurs to give them training in the field so that they can generate more revenue as the country faces economic uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) need to transform their business and use digital platforms as the government provides huge funding for this purpose.

“I hope that the plans announced through the Penjana will be translated to the bottom line and ECERDC will have to play their part more effectively to help these entrepreneurs,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with ECERDC’s top management at the Kelantan ECER Office in Lubok Jong here, today.

Also present were ECERDC chief executive officer Baidzawi Che Mat and ECERDC Kelantan General Manager Jalaludin Omar.

Mustapa, who is also Jeli Member of Parliament, said Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob had invited Kelantan-based ministers to sit down with him to discuss various matters pertaining to the development of the state in the near future.

He also called on all parties to cooperate with the Federal government in an effort to restore the country’s economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama