Domestic Trade Ministry: Business owners encouraged to use MySejahtera app

The MySejahtera app is pictured on a smartphone June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Business owners are advised to use the MySejahtera app, instead of their own application, to record information on visitors to their premises.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said MySejahtera allows the government to control the spread of Covid-19 through a technological platform and one database system.

“If any of the customers is found to be Covid-19 positive, the Health Ministry (KKM) will be able to trace other customers who were at the premises at the same date and time, from the database,” he told reporters after a walkabout to monitor the use of the MySejahtera app among business owners at Alamanda shopping centre here, today.

He said more than 75 per cent of traders in Alamanda are using the app and the number of users among visitors have also increased, adding with the app customers do not have to write down their details.

“KPDNHEP will conduct inspections from time to time to ensure business owners use the MySejahtera app, even though it is still not compulsory,” he said.

MySejahtera was developed by the government in efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia and to facilitate fast and effective action by KKM. — Bernama