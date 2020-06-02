Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 434 to 342, while 374 counters were unchanged, 718 untraded and 26 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning as traders locked in recently-made gains, profiting from yesterday’s upswing, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.25 points lower to 1,482.89 from 1,490.14 at Monday’s close.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 434 to 342, while 374 counters were unchanged, 718 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.29 billion units worth RM2.48 billion.

AxiCorp chief global markets strategist, Stephen Innes said there is a lot of event risk for markets to deal with this week in the form of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting and Friday's US employment report.

“Sentiment in the short term continues to remain more constructive, provided that equities are willing to shrug off unrest in the US as well as concerns over the US and China,” he said in a note today.

Back home, Maybank increased one sen to RM7.49, Tenaga rose four sen to RM11.94, Public Bank added 24 sen to RM14.82, Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen to RM6.25 while IHH Healthcare eased five sen to RM5.51.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 48.05 points to 10,498.8, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 100.05 points to 12,124.59, the FBM ACE reduced 88.54 points to 5,842.78, the FBMT 100 Index fell 52.06 points to 10,346.65 and the FBM 70 was 71.8 points weaker to 13,099.91.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.19 of-a-point to 129.91, the Financial Services Index rose 39.92 points to 12,463.21, while the Plantation Index decreased 74.98 points for 6,747.15. — Bernama