MISC appoints former minister Noh Omar as chairman

Tan Sri Noh Omar is the new chairman of Petronas’ subsidiary MISC Bhd. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Former minister Tan Sri Noh Omar has been appointed as the new chairman of Petronas’ subsidiary MISC Bhd, succeeding Datuk Ab. Halim Mohyiddin.

The appointment, effective today, was announced by the shipping company in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The Tanjung Karang Member of Parliament, 62, served as Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister from 2008 to 2009.

Noh was subsequently the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister from 2009 to 2013.

From 2014 to 2016, he served as the Selangor Federal Action Council chairman before returning to the Federal Cabinet as Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Ab. Halim, 74, remains on the company’s board as an independent director.

MISC, which is 57.56 per cent owned by Petronas, provides energy-related maritime solutions and services. — Bernama