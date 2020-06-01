Bursa Malaysia rises at mid-morning

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 522 to 403, while 321 counters were unchanged, 622 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, in line with regional peers.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 16.11 points better to 1,489.36 from 1,473.25 at the close last Friday.

However, on the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 522 to 403, while 321 counters were unchanged, 622 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.87 billion units worth RM2.64 billion.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note today, equities have rallied this week, lifted by optimism over the easing of lockdowns put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and economic relief efforts by the US Federal Reserve and US Congress.

Back home, Tenaga rose 54 sen to RM11.80, while IHH Healthcare and Maxis improved four sen each to RM5.47 and RM5.32 respectively.

However, Maybank eased three sen to RM7.47 and Public Bank trimmed eight sen to RM14.58.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 72.44 points to 10,536.29, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased exponentially 185.25 points to 12,210.47, and the FBM ACE surged 158.18 points to 5,777.99 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 77.8 points to 10,391.01.

Meanwhile, the FBM 70 decreased 42.32 points to 13,152.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.46 of-a-point to 130.52, however, the Financial Services Index slipped 79.5 points to 12,403.24 and the Plantation Index decreased 47.87 points for 6,737.3. — Bernama