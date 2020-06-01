Bursa Malaysia expands positively at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) garnered 15.14 points to 1,488.39 from 1,473.25 at Friday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its upbeat performance to end the morning session higher, mirroring regional peers, as optimism rises amid reopening of economic activities.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) garnered 15.14 points to 1,488.39 from 1,473.25 at Friday’s close.

The index opened 1.61 points better at 1,474.86 this morning and hovered between 1,473.55 and 1,490.2 throughout the early trading session.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the lower liners and broader market shares found some support after their recent consolidation.

“There could be further rotational play, but we think that gains may be tempered by bouts of quick profit-taking activities,” the research house said in a note today.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei Index rose 1.21 per cent to 22,142.6, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index improved 3.06 per cent to 23,664.71 and Singapore's Straits Times Index grew 2.08 per cent to 2,562.96.

Back home, decliners surpassed gainers 530 to 462, while 334 counters were unchanged, 542 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.52 billion units worth RM3.78 billion.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose 56 sen to RM11.82, IHH Healthcare improved eight sen to RM5.51 and Maxis added nine sen to RM5.37.

Maybank decreased five sen to RM7.45 and Public Bank shed 10 sen to RM14.56.

Of the most actives, K-One bagged nine sen to 41 sen, LKL increased 17.5 sen to 73 sen, Careplus gained 39 sen to RM1.79, HLT Global added 29.5 sen to 88 sen, and BCM Alliance garnered 6.5 sen to 29 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 77.41 points better at 10,541.26, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 80.7 points to 10,393.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 200.86 points to 12,226.08, the FBM ACE earned 191.82 points to 5,811.63, and the FBM 70 increased 0.77 of-a-point to 13,195.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 79.64 points to 12,403.1, the Plantation Index fell 21.95 points to 6,763.22, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.61 of-a-point to 130.67. ― Bernama