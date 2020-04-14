Bursa Malaysia opens higher in early trade

At 9.06am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.13 points to 1,361.16 from 1,356.03 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher across the board in early trade today as sentiment turned positive ahead of the release of China trade data for March.

The key index opened 4.98 points firmer at 1,361.01.

Market breadth was bullish with gainers outpacing losers 217 to 70, while 162 counters were unchanged, 1,456 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 328.39 million worth RM63.76 million.

A dealer said investors in the region would closely monitor trade data from China, which is scheduled to be released later in the day, rather than taking cues from uncertain earnings season in the United States.

“Outcome from the data would provide fresh market catalysts for Asian equities,” he said.

Market anticipated China’s trade data to show offtake from the country tumble 14 per cent in March from a year ago following a 17.2 per cent decreased in February.

Imports are projected to post downward pattern of -8.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said with market conditions turning uncertain again, the FBM KLCI might continue its’ downward bias consolidation over the near-term.

“For now, we continue to view the 1,300 psychological level as the key support while the 1,370 level remains as the immediate hurdle, followed by the 1,400 level,” the research firm said in a note.

Other heavyweights, Tenaga rose six sen to RM12.10, Maxis gained three sen to RM5.32, Petronas Chemicals bagged four sen to RM4.86, CIMB added one sen to RM3.51, while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM15.84 and RM5.11 respectively.

Maybank, however, eased two sen to RM7.43.

Of the actives, Lambo and Vortex inched up half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and nine sen respectively, Minetec added 1.5 sen to 24.5 sen, K-One perked 4.5 sen to 18 sen while Hubline was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 42.52 points to 9,400.56, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 41.5 points to 9,299.85, the FBM 70 chalked up 75.85 points to 10,970.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 64.51 points to 10,396.1 and the FBM Ace soared 73.08 points to 4,084.09.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index earned 28.97 pointa to 6,233.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.39 of-a-point to 109.26, and the Financial Services Index slipped 3.76 points to 12,224.42. ― Bernama