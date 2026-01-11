KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — PAS has called for an emergency meeting of Perikatan Nasional (PN) to decide on the appointment of a new chairman, more than 10 days after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down from the post.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party respected and accepted Muhyiddin’s decision to resign as PN chairman with effect from January 1, adding that the matter now required urgent formal action under the coalition’s constitution.

“As for PAS, we respect and accept Muhyiddin’s decision and place on record our highest appreciation for all the services and contributions he rendered during his tenure leading PN,” Hadi said in a statement today, according to the New Straits Times.

He said the emergency meeting should be convened without delay, as the effective date of Muhyiddin’s resignation had already exceeded 10 days.

The meeting, he added, was required to comply with Clause 8.3(i)(b) of the PN constitution, which provides for the acceptance and confirmation of the chairman’s resignation and the appointment of a successor.

Hadi did not say when the meeting would take place.

A day after Muhyiddin announced his resignation, Hadi said PAS would take over PN’s leadership and confirmed that the new chairman would come from PAS and not Bersatu, although the party remains part of the coalition.

Several PAS leaders have since been mentioned as possible contenders, including Hadi himself, PN supreme council member Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.