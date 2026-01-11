SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman, Datuk Izham Hashim, is scheduled to meet Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah this Monday to report on the implementation of a modern, centralised pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said the meeting will give the state government a chance to present details on the decision made by the State Executive Council (MMKN), including the proactive measures by enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the surrounding environment without compromise.

“The MMKN has decided to tighten the operational requirements for pig farming in Selangor, focusing on better waste management to prevent negative effects on the drainage system,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the initiative aims to protect community health, the environment, and the drainage system, while also preventing odour pollution.

The goal is for the industry to operate safely without causing harm or upsetting local sensitivities.

Amirudin also highlighted that the decision is part of a structured approach to address the sensitive issue in a balanced and systematic way, as explained by Izham during a press conference last Thursday.

“The approach aims to meet community needs, while tightening controls towards a medium and long-term solution in a more systematic way.

“The state government values the concerns, advice, and guidance of the Selangor Ruler in addressing this issue and prays for His Royal Highness’ continued health and wisdom to guide and protect the state with full wisdom,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his disappointment and disagreement with the state government’s plan to allow pig farming operations in Tanjong Sepat, Kuala Langat, starting this year, before moving to Bukit Tagar by 2030.

According to a statement from Istana Alam Shah, the Sultan expressed concern that the plan could involve a large-scale pig farming project, aimed at export, which would cover an area of 202 hectares. — Bernama