KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A total of 15 people were injured, including three seriously, in an accident involving a bus and a three-tonne lorry at KM441.2 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), southbound, between Sungai Buaya and Rawang early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.24am, before fire engines from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the scene at 5.51am.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved an express bus carrying 40 passengers and two drivers, with 38 passengers managing to exit safely, while four victims were trapped inside the bus.

“The lorry driver was also trapped inside his vehicle,” he said when contacted.

He said all the injured victims were transported to Sungai Buloh Hospital, with eight treated in the green zone, four in the yellow zone and three in the red zone.

Ahmad Mukhlis said that during the operation to extricate a male bus passenger in his 50s, rescue teams faced difficulties as the road divider structure had pinned the victim’s legs, before the victim was successfully freed at 8.53am.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), via X, said that the right and middle lanes, northbound, remained closed as of 9.23am.

“Southbound traffic is reported to be congested for five kilometres (km), while northbound traffic is slow for three km,” according to the post.

Highway users are advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes, with heavy vehicles advised to exit at the Bukit Beruntung Toll Plaza, while light vehicles are advised to exit at the Sungai Buaya Toll Plaza.

Following the accident, a contra lane has also been activated. — Bernama