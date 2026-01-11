JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 11 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has mobilised contract medical officers to address the shortage of medical officers at several hospitals in the state, including Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

In a statement, JKNJ said several improvement measures have also been implemented in stages at HSA to ease the strain on health services.

Among the measures taken are efforts to optimise patient flow processes, coordinate clinical assignments, and maintain continuous collaboration with relevant parties to strengthen service delivery.

“JKNJ greatly appreciates the commitment shown by all medical teams and, at the same time, hopes for the public’s understanding of the challenges currently faced by the public health system,” the statement said.

JKNJ also took note of a media report titled ‘Doctors Stretched to Breaking Point at Johor’s HSA, Watchdog Warns’ on Jan 7, which highlighted the shortage of medical officers and the strain on health services at HSA.

The department said patient safety remains a top priority despite the hospital, which serves as the main referral centre for the Southern Region and receives a high volume of patients, facing various challenges.

These challenges include clinical service management and patient flow, particularly at the Emergency and Trauma Department (JKT) and the Medical Ward.

“The medical team will continue to carry out their responsibilities with full professionalism despite the demanding workload,” it said. — Bernama