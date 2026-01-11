KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that there have been no reports of Malaysians directly affected by the attacks in Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani in southern Thailand in the early hours of today.

In a media advisory, the ministry advised Malaysians residing in or travelling to the affected areas to remain vigilant and avoid areas with a heightened security presence.

Malaysians are also advised to comply with instructions issued by local authorities and stay informed through official channels

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, encouraged Malaysians in the region to register their presence to facilitate timely communication and assistance, if required.

It said that Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla at +(66) 74 316 274 or +(66) 81 990 1930.

Alternatively, they can reach out via additional lines at +(66) 74 324 004 or +(66) 74 312 353, or via email at [email protected].

“The Ministry will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary,” it added. — Bernama