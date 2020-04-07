CIMB Bank, CIMB Islamic waive fees for Tabung Haji transactions via ATMs, CDMs

People withdraw cash from an automatic teller machine at a CIMB Islamic branch in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2013. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd are temporarily waiving the RM1 fee for transactions made to Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) accounts via their automated teller machines (ATM) or cash deposit machines (CDM).

This waiver is in line with the direction from TH and consistent with the wider industry and government initiatives for the convenience of the public during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The transaction fee was previously imposed on activities involving transfers made from CIMB accounts to TH accounts, and vice versa, as well as cash withdrawals from TH accounts done at the self-service terminals, the Bank said in a statement today.

“The waiver applies to all TH transactions undertaken from Monday, April 6 with all fees charged to be refunded to customers post-MCO,” the group said.

CIMB Islamic chief executive officer Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff said the move is hoped to alleviate the financial burden of customers during these challenging times.

“We will ensure that all customers are refunded the RM1 fee post-MCO, in line with CIMB’s overall waiver for cash withdrawals at ATMs during the MCO and overall initiatives by the government,” he said.

CIMB, in September 2018, launched a strategic partnership with TH to provide customers access to their TH accounts via CIMB’s self-service terminals across the country.

With the access, CIMB customers are now able to perform transactions, such as withdrawing and depositing cash from their TH accounts, as well as check their TH account balances, using their CIMB debit cards.

“We hope that with the fee waiver, we are able to support TH in their goal to provide convenience to nine million depositors, most of whom have not linked their TH accounts to their CIMB debit cards,” Ahmad Shahriman said.

In view of this, CIMB urge customers to link their TH account to the ATM card which can be done conveniently via self-service terminals. — Bernama