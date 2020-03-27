FBM KLCI remains positive ahead of stimulus package announcement

As market resumed, the FBM KLCI rose 21.87 points to 1,349.96 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,328.09. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia’s main index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained on positive note at mid-afternoon, ahead of the economic stimulus package announcement today.

As market resumed, the FBM KLCI rose 21.87 points to 1,349.96 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,328.09.

On the overall market performance, winners outweighed losers 773 to 170, with 248 counters unchanged, 819 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.80 billion shares worth RM1.60 billion.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to announced the economic second stimulus package today, which is expected to address wider issues faced by businesses, as well as individuals in countering Covid-19.

Heavyweight finance counters continued to dominate the chart with Maybank climbing 12 sen to RM7.39, Public Bank adding 52 sen to RM16.06, CIMB Group rising 12 sen to RM3.62, and Hong Leong Financial increasing 78 sen to RM13.82.

As for top gainers, consumer products and services stocks continued to its upward momentum as Dutchlady added RM2.00 per share to RM43.00, Panasonic Manufacturing gained RM1.40 to RM26.40, whille sin counters Heineken climbed 66 sen to RM22.56.

Overall index performance was positive, with the FBM Emas Index surging 193.09 points to 9,257.53 while the FBM 70 gaining 359.10 points to 10,687.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnering 184.72 points to 10,089.10.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 183.56 points to 9,187.22 and the FBM Ace surged 113.80 points to 3,293.22.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.80 points to 105.36 and the Plantation Index added 75.92 points to 6,131.99. — Bernama