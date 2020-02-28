Pos Malaysia seals partnership with CollectCo services

The strategic partnership with CollectCo will provide Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce customers new touchpoints for parcel collection and delivery services. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) has struck a new partnership with CollectCo Services Sdn Bhd (CollectCo), extending the national courier’s parcel delivery and collection services to more than one thousand CollectCo partner outlets in the country.

Its group chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said the strategic partnership with CollectCo will provide Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce customers new touchpoints for parcel collection and delivery services.

The collaboration offers the convenience of picking up or delivering their packages across 1,255 partner outlets, including convenience stores, pharmacies and stationery shops.

“Pos Malaysia is pleased to have CollectCo as its strategic partner as part of enhancing our reach and expanding our touchpoints across the region where existing and potential customers may lodge shipment, pick up and drop off their parcels as well as purchase Pos Malaysia’s merchandise items at selected CollectCo distribution outlets nationwide.

“The partnership is in tandem with our transformation focus to expand our network, increase our brand presence and grow our revenue by widening our customer base,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Md Najib said Pos Malaysia’s transformation journey will continue towards improving cost structure and achieving financial sustainability through the agent and partner-operated outlets, as well as utilisation of parcel lockers across 250 locations nationwide.

“With this partnership, we are committed to ensuring that Pos Malaysia has the widest reach and provide the best services to our customers, catering to the demand of the country’s booming e-commerce market, complementing our Pos Laju outlets and Post Offices across 860 locations nationwide,” he added.

CollectCo is the leading parcel delivery and collection network of choice for the past three years with e-commerce merchants and customers as its key market focus.

CollectCo founder and CEO Dylan Wong said that the company are excited its partnership with Pos Malaysia which literally makes sending and receiving parcels fast and easy for sellers, buyers and merchants.

“I am confident that this partnership will not only accelerate the expansion of Pos Malaysia’s touch points nationwide but at the same time provides opportunities for existing retailers and entrepreneurs to explore alternative income that leverage growth of eCommerce industry,” he said. — Bernama