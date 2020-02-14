Singapore PM says recession possible due to coronavirus outbreak, says report

Singapore had just been showing signs of recovery from its lowest growth rate in a decade last year — a paltry 0.7 per cent — when the outbreak spread to the city-state in late January. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) — Singapore’s economy could enter a recession due to the blow from the coronavirus outbreak, its prime minister said in comments reported by the Straits Times newspaper today.

“I can’t say whether we will have a recession or not. It’s possible, but definitely our economy will take a hit,” Lee Hsien Loong said.

“It’s already much more than SARS,” he added, referring to the economic impact of the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak that killed over 30 in the city-state and nearly 800 worldwide.

The Asian business hub had just been showing signs of recovery from its lowest growth rate in a decade last year — a paltry 0.7 per cent — when the outbreak spread to the city-state in late January. — Reuters