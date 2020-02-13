Alibaba Cloud supports Sabah Pay to accelerate financial inclusion

A booth introducing Alibaba Cloud services is seen at an exhibition venue during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival in Shenzhen, China November 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has offered its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to host Sabah Pay, the latest e-wallet system for Sabah.

With this next generation infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud will provide a more efficient and scalable platform to support the state’s vision to improve financial inclusivity and centralise all monetary transactions under one platform for a seamless experience, it said in a statement today.

“Alibaba Cloud’s IaaS service will provide Sabahans a comprehensive platform to conduct and record payments through a variety of citizen-centric services, as well as acting as a one-stop source for every visitor to know more about the state.

“The IaaS system will also offer elasticity and scalability, while maintaining cost efficiency,” it said.

Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) chief executive officer George Taitim Tulas said Sabah Pay is an initiative that aims to benefit not only Sabahans, but also tourists and merchants alike.

“Currently, we are hosting 21 government agencies and non-government organisations, 16 commercial partners, and six products on our app. They provide services ranging from financial services, payment collections, events and promotions, public announcements as well as incident reports.

“Our first choice was to seek the services of Alibaba Cloud. Its extensive list of successful case studies, as well as the team’s commitment, dedication and professionalism, have proven to be the perfect choice for Sabah Pay,” he said.

SCC was given the mandate by the state government to set up the state’s e-wallet platform. Its goal is also to provide a full financial inclusion that will allow every individual and business in Sabah to have access to a convenient, easily accessible and reliable e-wallet system.

“Financial inclusion is key to promote healthy competition amongst businesses to provide quality incentives, products and services, and for individuals to plan their finances wisely,” he added. — Bernama