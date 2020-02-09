Fama targets RM50m Musang King exports to China this year

Workers sorting out durian to be given out for free in conjunction with the Musang King fiesta organised by Matrix Concepts at Matrix Galleria Ara Sendayan in Seremban July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) targets to export RM50 million worth of Musang King durians to China this year compared with RM30 million last year, despite concerns the fruit export would be affected following the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in the republic.

Its chairman, Ishak Ismail, said he hoped the outbreak in China would end soon as the fruiting season for Musang King durian would start in July, August and September.

“We are popular for Musang King durian that we export to China. (At present) the time of the coronavirus outbreak is not the Musang King season (fruiting), so for now it has not caused any effect (on export to China).

“I’m confident and believe the demand for Musang King is extraordinary and the price there is very attractive when compared (with the price) here at RM40 to RM90 per kilogramme (kg), but we can sell at RM200 to RM400 per kg there,” he told reporters after launching My Best Buy (MBB) Fama @ Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL) here, today.

Asked whether the number of visitors to MBB was affected due to the coronavirus infections here, Ishak said the number of visitors was encouraging and believed the people in Malaysia had taken proactive steps in facing the virus spread, while traders also prioritise cleanliness in food preparation and sales.

Meanwhile, he said the difference brought by MBB at its fourth location was by displaying halal mooncake which is a signature product of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, the result of innovation by a Muslim entrepreneur for mooncake fans.

“Also featured at MBB this time is ‘Jom Kongsi Rezeki’ programme, a corporate social responsibility programme by Fama for the underprivileged group, and today more than 70 people received the assistance,” said Ishak.

The MBB LTdL 2020 programme was previously held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, followed by Kuching, Sarawak, Kerteh, Terengganu and today at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre here. It will proceed to Ipoh, Perak on February 10-11, Padang Kota Lama, Penang (February 11-12), Alor Setar, Kedah (February 13) and Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, Kedah (February 12-15). — Bernama