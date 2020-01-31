Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

At 9.20am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0825/0855 against the US dollar compared with 4.0870/0910 recorded at yesterday's close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The ringgit rebounded from yesterday's losses to trade slightly higher against the US dollar in the early session today, as mixed US economic data released yesterday resulted in some investors shifting their interest to riskier assets, dealers said.

At 9.20am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0825/0855 against the US dollar compared with 4.0870/0910 recorded at yesterday's close.

However, the dealer said that concerns over the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak still kept most investors in a more defensive stance, favouring the safety of haven currencies including the greenback over riskier currencies.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It went up to 2.9988/3.0021 from 2.9999/9035 against the Singapore dollar, and appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7420/7458 from 3.7523/7570 yesterday.

The local currency, however, weakened against the euro to 4.5034/5071 from 4.5026/5083, and slipped against the British pound to 5.3481/3536 from 5.3192/3257 yesterday. ― Bernama