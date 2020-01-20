Ramly Food eyes 20pc revenue growth this year

Ramly Group will invest more than RM500 million to expand production capacity. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Ramly Food Industries Sdn Bhd, which recorded revenue of RM1 billion in 2019, is targeting a 20 per cent growth for this year.

Managing director Datuk Dr Ramly Mokni said this would be driven by an expansion in production capacity with the expected completion of a new processing factory in Pulau Indah, Klang, by June.

The fully automated plant, focusing on products such as burgers, frankfurters, nuggets and meat balls, would be the largest in Southeast Asia and be able to process five tonnes of raw materials per hour for each product during the first phase compared to only a tonne per hour now, he said.

For starters, Ramly Group will invest more than RM500 million to set up a four-line production capacity. It will raise the total investment to up to RM1 billion within three years to install two more production lines.

“In the first phase, production will cater just to the domestic market due to the high local demand. The present factory has already reached maximum capacity,” Ramly told reporters after a ceremony here today to recognise Ramly Food as the first recipient of the Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund (IDTF).

The event, held by IDTF manager Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd, was witnessed by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Bank Pembangunan chairman Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan and Ramly Food Industries executive director Datin Shala Siah Abdul Manap were also present.

Besides adding the new factory on 2.27 hectares in Klang, Ramly said, the group had set its sights on gradually expanding the Ramly Halal Mart and Ramly Halal Kiosk network to 450 outlets nationwide.

Currently, there are 16 Ramly Halal Mart and 12 Ramly Halal Kiosk outlets.

Ramly Group exports its products to various Asian countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Ramly said the group planned to venture into more markets, including Japan, with the assistance of agencies such as the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation. — Bernama