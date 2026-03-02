KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years and the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 to separate the roles of the Attorney-General and the Public Prosecutor will be the main focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, both bills are listed as the first and second items of the sitting following the oral question-and-answer session.

The bills were tabled for the first reading in the lower house of Parliament on Feb 23 by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

As these involve constitutional amendments, they require a two-thirds majority support or at least 148 of the 222 Members of Parliament to be passed.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) is slated to ask the finance minister regarding government measures to ensure that the objectives of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act are clearly communicated to the public.

Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) will also seek clarification from the finance minister on the total collection of individual and corporate income tax, as well as Sales and Service Tax (SST) for 2025, and the projected figures for 2026.

Also expected to draw attention is a question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) to the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation concerning the allocation and improvements for climate change and flood management in high-risk areas affected by monsoon surges. — Bernama