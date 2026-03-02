KUANTAN, March 2 — Police have recorded statements from 43 witnesses to assist in the investigation into the circulation of a photograph showing a Quran being stepped on, which was shared on social media.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said a total of 62 police reports have been lodged nationwide so far, and the investigation paper is expected to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers today for legal advice and further instructions in accordance with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) advise the public not to engage in speculation or issue statements that could worsen the situation and affect public order as well as religious sensitivities.

“PDRM will conduct the investigation in a transparent, professional and fair manner and will not compromise with any party attempting to undermine national harmony and security,” he said in a media statement tonight.

On February 25, a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student was detained to assist investigations for allegedly insulting Islam on social media by stepping on the Quran.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the remand of the 21-year-old man, which ended yesterday, has been extended until March 3 after instructions from the Public Prosecutor for several further actions to be taken to complete the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama