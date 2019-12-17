Tabung Haji anticipates higher dividend for financial year 2019

For the financial year 2018, TH paid dividend of 1.25 per cent totalling RM913 million to its depositors. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) anticipates a higher dividend (hibah) for the financial year 2019, according to its group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff.

He said TH financial performance had been very positive in the third quarter of this year and is on the right track.

“As of September, Alhamdulillah...TH has stayed on the right track, so let’s just wait.

“We have two weeks left before year’s end. Insya-Allah this year’s dividend will be better than 2018,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony of dual-function vehicles donated by TH to selected mosques nationwide here today.

For the financial year 2018, TH paid dividend of 1.25 per cent totalling RM913 million to its depositors.

As of November 30 last year, TH had 8.71 million depositors including 87,000 new savings accounts.

According to the record, TH’s third-quarter performance was good with total assets continuing to surpass liabilities by RM2.3 billion, higher than RM1 billion recorded in 2018, while the net profit of RM500 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2019, bringing the total profit for the first nine months to RM1.3 billion.

On the dual-function vehicle donation, Nik Mohd Hasyudeen said TH is planning to extend it to Sabah and Sarawak next year.

A total of 25 dual-function vehicles worth approximately RM3 million were donated through TH Mobility programme to benefit the congregation members of selected mosques nationwide in funeral and transportation matters.

Meanwhile, assistant manager of Masjid Jamek Rahimah in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Radzulai Yahaya, described the donation as a valuable gift that will be well maintained and put into good use.

“At first, we thought it was just a hearse, but it turned out to be a multi-purpose van. We have been in dire need of this vehicle as the one we have is something borrowed,” he said.

Chairman and Imam of Masjid Al-Raudhah Machang, Zulkafli Jusoh, while expressing his gratitude and appreciation, said he was touched by the donation from TH as they had made several applications to various quarters before, but to no avail. — Bernama