Bamboo industry cluster development to begin next year, says minister

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — A bamboo industry cluster development in the country will begin next year, with the setting up of bamboo nurseries in Taman Industri Perabot Lahat, Ulu Kinta Perak, said Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok.

She said the development of the nurseries on a 1.7-hectare plot, is in line with the Bamboo Industry Development Action Plan for 2011-2020, initiated to boost the industry as a whole.

“The development of a tissue culture lab for bamboo seedlings and research on the production of quality bamboo seedlings with an estimated production of 100,000 bamboo seeds per month is also being planned and will be implemented with an initial allocation of RM6 million.

“With sufficient seed production, it is hoped that the development of the bamboo industry will be carried out smoothly and more parties will be involved in the industry,” she added.

Kok said this in her speech at the Bamboo Industry Briefing: New Economy Resources here today, which was also attended by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The minister said the contribution of the Malaysian bamboo industry to the economy was still low, with the export value of bamboo products amounting to RM9.9 million last year, compared to the global bamboo market estimated to be worth US$68.8 billion a year.

Therefore, she also urged that all parties should involved in the growth of the country’s bamboo industry so it could be developed in the country.

“ Sabah is one of the most suitable states for the bamboo crop because the state has vast land areas compared to other states in Peninsular Malaysia. That is why I hope that either the government or the private sector could be involved in this industry,” she added.

Meanwhile, Madius, who is also the state Trade and Industry Minister, welcomed the suggestions made by Kok to develop the bamboo industry in Sabah.

“We have held talks on the matter in Sabah, and the state government is ready to set up a bamboo plant factory as an incentive to develop the industry.

“We will apply for federal government funds to finance our entrepreneurs who are keen to venture into the bamboo industry,” he added. — Bernama