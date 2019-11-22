Wall St opens higher as trade optimism returns

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 20, 2019 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 22 — Wall Street opened higher today as President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was “potentially very close”, adding to optimism triggered by comments from Beijing that it wanted to reach an initial agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.94 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 27,831.23. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.87 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 3,111.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.33 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 8,530.54 at the opening bell. — Reuters