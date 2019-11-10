Co-opbank Pertama Malaysia aims to open 10 new branches nationwide by 2025

PORT DICKSON, Nov 10 — Co-opbank Pertama Malaysia Bhd (CBP) aims to open 10 new branches by 2025, bringing the total to 35 nationwide, chairman Kamari Zaman Juhari said today

CBP according to him, intends to open at least three branches in each state for long term planning.

“At present, we have 25 branches nationwide and Port Dickson is our latest branch. It will begin operations tomorrow (Monday). It is our second branch in Negeri Sembilan after Seremban which was opened in 2016,” he told reporters today.

The opening of CBP’s latest branch he said, is a commitment by the company to providing banking services to more than 130,000 people residing in Port Dickson and surrounding areas.

It would also generate local economic growth.

Kamari Zaman also presented business tithes to 10 people from around Port Dickson and donated money to 40 students from the Nur Al-Azhar Port Dickson Islamic School to ease their financial burden. — Bernama