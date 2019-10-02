Five MTCs join market immersion mission to boost exports to Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct 2 — Five Malaysian mid-tier companies (MTCs) are taking part in the market immersion mission to Bangkok to boost exports of Malaysian products and services in Thailand.

Organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), the three-day mission from yesterday also aims at providing customised export development assistance through expert consultations, strategic planning for exports growth plan and link up with foreign partners to transform MTCs to become regional and global champions.

Matrade’s Trade Commissioner, Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri said the five MTCs under Matrade are from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, ICT as well as food & beverages.

He said the market immersion was part of the Go-to-Market phase under MTCs Development Programme (MTCDP).

“During the mission, we are coordinating over 40 one-on-one business meetings with leading importers and buyers,” he told Bernama here today.

MTCs are companies with annual revenue of between US$11.93 million and US$ 119.25 million in the manufacturing sector and US$4.76 million to US$ 119.25 million in the services sector.

Norman Dzulkarnain said programmes arranged for the Malaysian companies include a briefing on export opportunities in Thailand by Matrade Trade Commissioner in Bangkok, market visits and networking sessions with relevant authorities, associations and industry players.

He said in 2018, exports of MTCs under the programme had increased by 10.9 per cent to US$2.77 billion compared with the previous year.

“Last year, Matrade organised a similar Market Immersion Mission specifically for Malaysian MTCs which had resulted in potential export sales of USD2.81 million,” he said.

Norman Dzulkarnain said currently, there are 253 companies from various sectors such as electrical & electronics, ICT, automotive parts and components, plastics, franchise, oil & gas and processed food participated in the MTCDP — Bernama