Bursa Malaysia ends lower

Turnover eased to 1.85 billion shares valued at RM1.49 billion from 1.88 billion shares worth RM1.32 billion last Friday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the trading session lower today, dragged down by continued selling activities in lower liners and small cap stocks, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.015 per cent or 0.23 of-a-point to 1,583.91 compared with last Friday’s close of 1,584.14 after trading between 1,578.53 and 1,586.69 throughout the day.

The index opened 0.12 of-a-point higher at 1,584.26.

The market breadth was negative as losers led gainers to 556 and 298, with 365 counters unchanged, 775 untraded and 63 others suspended.

Turnover eased to 1.85 billion shares valued at RM1.49 billion from 1.88 billion shares worth RM1.32 billion last Friday.

An analyst said after trending the fourth consecutive week of losses, the FBM KLCI failed to rebound despite an extension of six months by FTSE Russell last Friday for Malaysian government bonds to stay on the World Bond Index.

“However, the modest recovery recorded in China’s factory activity in its Caixin/ Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September at 51.4 from 50.4 in August may limit some of the losses in the local bourse.

“Investors are probably cautious about the global economic growth and the tabling of the upcoming Budget 2020,” the analyst told Bernama.

At the close, Maybank gave up nine sen to RM8.51, while Public Bank and Tenaga gained four sen each to RM20.08 and RM13.64, respectively.

PChem added one sen to RM7.54 and IHH reduced two sen to RM5.68.

As for the actives, Bumi Armada declined one sen to 32.5 sen, while Sapura Energy and Eduspec lost half-a-sen each to 28 sen and four sen, respectively.

At close, the FBM Fledgling Index (FBM FLG) recorded the most losses with 125.18 points at 14,119.66.

The Financial Services Index weakened 7.64 points to 15,309.72 and the FBM ACE declined 57.71 points to 4,495.12.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 2.18 points to 11,203.71, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 0.78 of-a-point to 11,037.83 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 7.26 points better at 11,768.43.

The FBM 70 recovered 2.36 points to 13,933.07.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 3.05 points to 6,720.52 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.15 point higher at 153.28.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.13 billion units valued at RM1.36 billion from last Friday’s 1.14 billion units worth RM1.18 billion.

Meanwhile, warrants turnover narrowed to 324.27 million worth RM69.64 million from 335.30 million valued at RM82.87 million last Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 393.17 million shares valued at RM61.83 million from 404.66 million shares worth RM57.46 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 147.65 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (196.16 million), construction (97.91 million), technology (68.60 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.59 million), property (95.67 million), plantations (12.37 million), REITs (13.20 million), closed/fund (298,800), energy (267.93 million), healthcare (24.41 million), telecommunications and media (118.29 million), transportation and logistics (44.06 million), and utilities (17.94 million). — Bernama