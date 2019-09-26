TM’s first female Group CFO resigns

Nor Fadhilah Mohd Ali, the first female Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) at Telekom Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Nor Fadhilah Mohd Ali, the first female Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) at Telekom Malaysia has tendered her resignation. She was appointed as the CFO in May 2017 and she was recently awarded the Best CFO in Malaysia at the Alpha South East Asia 9th Annual Institution Awards for Corporates.

According to the announcement made via Bursa Malaysia, she is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Nor Fadhilah is a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and has more than 20 years of relevant experience in strategy and finance.

TM has also announced the appointment of Razidan Ghazalli as the new Chief Financial Officer which will take effect on November 1, 2019. Ghazali was a formerly with Celcom Malaysia for nine years covering various portfolio which include finance and marketing, internal audit, finance operations, planning and development and business development. He had also served at Tradewinds Plantation Berhad for six years and was also the former CFO at Sime Darby group. — SoyaCincau