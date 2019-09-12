Greece to sell 30pc Athens airport stake, says minister

The announcement board at the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, March 22, 2016 . — Reuters pic

ATHENS, Sept 12 — Greece will seek a buyer for a 30 per-ent stake in Athens International Airport, the finance minister said yesterday, amid a privatisation push by the country's new conservative government.

“We will proceed with the sale of a 30 per cent stake held by the Greek state in Athens International Airport,” Christos Staikouras said in a tweet after a government meeting on the issue.

Greece's main airport registered 24 million passengers in 2018, including 16.4 million international travellers.

The Greek state currently has a 55 per cent stake in the airport, with the remainder in the hands of private shareholders including German airport managers AviAlliance.

Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is a key shareholder in AIA, through AviAlliance.

Greece has been selling state assets since the start of its economic crisis a decade ago. The new conservative government, elected in July, has made privatisations a priority to create jobs.

The Greek state privatisation agency TAIPED on Monday said it has divested some €8 billion (RM36.8 billion) in public assets since 2011.

In February, TAIPED had extended the airport's operational lease by 20 years to 2046 for just over €1.4 billion.

Work is currently under way to expand the airport's capacity from 26 million per year currently to 50 million passengers annually by 2046, including terminal extensions and new aircraft parking spaces. — AFP