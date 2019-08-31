Stock markets get continued lift from fresh trade hopes

European bourses posted modest gains while Wall Street swung to a split finish after a choppy session, following mixed economic news on consumers and ahead of sharp increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports planned for Sunday. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 31 — Renewed hopes for trade talks kept stock markets mostly in the black yesterday after China suggested this week it might not retaliate against the latest US tariffs.

The relative calm made for a mostly positive final day to a bruising month, when economic and trade war fears eroded gains from June and July.

European bourses posted modest gains while Wall Street swung to a split finish after a choppy session, following mixed economic news on consumers and ahead of sharp increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports planned for Sunday.

Despite recorded gains for the week, the major New York indexes finished the month in the red for the first time since May.

“We may be facing up to the reality of recession but optimism continues to flow through the veins of investors following comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

The apparently easing tensions helped China’s yuan strengthen slightly against the dollar, having fallen to an 11-year low earlier in the week.

Milan fell after Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) warned that its tentative coalition deal with the centre-left Democratic Party could still fall apart.

In the government bond market, the spread between Italy’s bond yields and those of rock-solid Germany widened, indicating that investors were demanding a higher risk premium in return for investing in Italian sovereign debt.

Sterling rose against the euro and traded steady against the dollar after heavy Brexit-fuelled losses earlier in the week.

The dollar was about 0.6 per cent higher against the euro, showing little reaction after US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar to make American exports less competitive.

‘Relatively subdued’

US-China trade worries were “relatively subdued” and bond yields stabilized, said analysts at Charles Schwab, but few investors seemed to have the stomach to carry big positions into the coming US three-day weekend.

Earlier, Hong Kong started yesterday more than one per cent higher but finished with a gain of only 0.1 per cent as the arrest of activists fuelled fresh worries about violent protests in the city.

Elsewhere, oil prices slumped after a three-day surge on positivity surrounding trade talks was coupled with a plunge in US stockpiles that pointed to improving demand.

On the corporate front, shares in Airbus rose after the European aircraft manufacturer earlier said it had agreed to sell 42 planes to Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X in a deal worth US$5 billion (RM21 billion) before expected discounts.

The Asian carrier has placed a firm order for 12 long-range A330neo planes and 30 medium-range A321XLR models.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York — Dow: UP 0.2 per cent at 26,403.28 (close)

New York — S&P: UP 0.1 per cent at 2,926.46 (close)

New York — Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 7,962.88 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.3 per cent at 7,207.18 points (close)

Frankfurt — DAX 30: UP 0.9 per cent at 11,939.28 (close)

Paris — CAC 40: UP 0.6 per cent at 5,480.48 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,426.76 (closed)

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 per cent at 20,704.37 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 0.1 per cent at 25,724.73 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 2,886.24 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0992 from US$1.1057

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.26 yen from 106.51 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2162 from US$1.2182 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.37 pence from 90.76 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 65 cents at US$60.43 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$1.61 at US$55.10 per barrel — AFP