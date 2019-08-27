Pos Malaysia introduces new online shipping platform SendParcel

Perak World Post Day celebrations at the Ipoh Post Centre October 9, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Pos Malaysia Bhd has introduced Pos Laju SendParcel — a new online shipping platform that provides convenience to customers.

In a statement, it said the latest innovation aims to help customers including small and medium enterprises to manage bulk shipments and addresses online as well as get shipping rates instantly with instant quotes.

“With SendParcel, customers will now enjoy the best rates, free pick-up service and no longer need to manually fill in the shipping label or consignment note as it will be automatically generated by the system.

“It will also ease shipment reporting and tracking as well as give bonus credits to our loyal customers,” said Pos Malaysia’s group chief executive officer, Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor.

To start using SendParcel, customers are only required to create an account with Pos Laju and top-up their credit at www.poslaju.com.my.

For more information, visit its website here. — Bernama