NEW YORK, Aug 9 — US stocks opened lower today, dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled with fresh US-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 26,337.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.97 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell. — Reuters