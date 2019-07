British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 29 — The pound lost more than one per cent of its value against the dollar today, hitting a two-year low on rising fears of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit in October.

At 12:55 GMT, the British currency was down 1.04 per cent, trading at US$1.2255. — AFP