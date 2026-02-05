KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysians are advised to defer all non-essential travels to Iran for the time being, taking into account the precarious security situation in the country and its surroundings.

In an advisory issued Thursday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) also advised Malaysians currently in Iran to consider making appropriate travel arrangements through available commercial means.

Those who decide to remain in Iran are advised to stay vigilant, avoid large public gatherings, and adhere to instructions issued by local authorities.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the ministry’s Consular Division during office hours at +603-8887 4597, +603-8887 4769, +603-8887 4264 or via email at [email protected].

The ministry may also be contacted after office hours through the emergency helpline at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

Wisma Putra said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. — Bernama