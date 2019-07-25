Sterling holds below US$1.25 as Johnson appoints new cabinet

An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 25 — Sterling traded below US$1.25 today, little changed, after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson filled his cabinet with Brexiteers and vowed to leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a transition deal.

Johnson’s victory was largely priced into sterling. It has lost more than five per cent of its value since early May and recently touched a 27-month low against the dollar and a six-month low versus the euro. A small recovery since was caused largely by profit-taking from investors short the currency.

“Sentiment towards the pound doesn’t seem to have improved – on the contrary, three-month risk reversals continue to decline, showing that people are getting increasingly negative on the currency,” said Marshall Gittler, a currencies analyst at ACLS Global.

“So I believe this is just a temporary respite and I remain long-term bearish on GBP.”

Attention now turns to whether Johnson will stick to his rhetoric about trying to extract more concessions from the EU and taking Britain out of the EU in October without a trade deal if he can’t get them.

Johnson will meet his Brexiteer-dominated team of senior ministers for the first time today to discuss how to persuade the EU to agree to a new Brexit deal.

The EU has so far repeatedly refused to rewrite the withdrawal agreement, but it has said it could change a so-called political declaration on future ties.

Sterling edged lower by 0.1 per cent to US$1.2473.

Against a euro weakening across the board before the European Central Bank meets, the pound was flat at 89.225 pence. — Reuters