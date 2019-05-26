Indonesia’s e-commerce platform Bukalapak enters Malaysia

Bukalapak has expanded its reach with the launch of BukaGlobal, an e-commerce platform to reach consumers outside Indonesia. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Indonesia’s e-commerce platform, Bukalapak has expanded its reach with the launch of BukaGlobal, an e-commerce platform to reach consumers outside the republic.

Bukalapak’s co-founder and president, Fajrin Rasyid said the platform aims to connect over four million Indonesian sellers, mainly the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with various parts of the region, including Malaysia.

“This is the first phase of our expansion outside of Indonesia. Apart from Malaysia, we are also entering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Brunei Darussalam,” he said during the launch of BukaGlobal at the Indonesian Embassy here, today.

He said for logistics solutions, BukaGlobal will be partnering with cross-border logistics platform, Janio Technologies, to provide fast and competitive delivery service that caters to the needs of consumers.

Fajrin also said BukaGlobal is now accessible throughout the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Customers can start ordering products that weighs 0.5 kilogrammes upwards, with a delivery time of between six and 11 days, depending on the destination,” he said.

He also said the platform will be adding other languages aside from Bahasa Indonesia and feature additional payment methods available in other countries soon.

“We are also looking to collaborate with Malaysian partners through the Indonesian embassy’s recommendations,” said Fajrin.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia Krishna KU Hannan said the initiative will strengthen bilateral economic ties between Indonesia and Malaysia, while supporting Indonesia’s MSMEs.

“Malaysia has the fourth highest e-commerce transactions in Southeast Asia after Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, with transactions expected to amount to US$3.7 billion (RM15.5 billion) by the end of 2019,” said Krishna.

Bukalapak was founded in 2010, and is currently valued at over US$1 billion with over 50 million active users in Indonesia. — Bernama