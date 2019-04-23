Ekovest, IWCity slip on non-involvement statement in Bandar Malaysia

At 11am, Ekovest shares fell 10.5 sen to 86.5 sen while IWCity slipped 14 sen to RM1.18 on Bursa Malaysia. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Ekovest Bhd and Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd (IWCity) shares, the most actively-traded stocks this morning, fell following clarification statements issued by the companies respectively to Bursa Malaysia, that they were not involved in the reinstatement of the Bandar Malaysia project.

This came after Ekovest and IWCity hit their limit-up at 97 sen and RM1.32 respectively yesterday, after a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on April 19, 2019 titled, “Government to Restate Bandar Malaysia Project," mentioned IWH-CREC Sdn Bhd.

Both companies said they have advised investors to exercise caution and make informed decisions in trading of their respective shares and warrant.

Property tycoon Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo is a common major shareholder in Ekovest and IWCity.

As at 11am, Ekovest shares fell 10.5 sen to 86.5 sen with 149.61 million shares changing hands, while IWCity slipped 14 sen to RM1.18 with 124.03 million shares changing hands. — Bernama