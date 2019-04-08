RHB launches new multi-currency debit cards

RHB's new debit cards come with zero conversion charge or transaction fees for 13 different currencies. — Picture via RinggitPlus

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — RHB Banking Group has launched Malaysia’s first multi-currency debit cards which offers access to 13 foreign currencies alongside Malaysian ringgit. The two debit cards come in the form of RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card and RHB Premier Multi Currency Visa Debit Card.

These new debit cards work just like any other debit card in Malaysia, but with zero conversion charge or transaction fees for the 13 supported currencies, which are: US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Pound Sterling, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Swiss Franc, Hong Kong Dollar, Saudi Riyal, South African Rand, Singapore Dollar, and Thai Baht.

Customers who wish to get the RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card would need to open an RHB Multi Currency Account, with a minimum initial deposit of US$1,000 (about RM4,080) or its equivalent. Balances in foreign currencies also earn interest.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.