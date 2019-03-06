Tealive aims to enter Japanese market

Tealive CEO Bryan Loo (third left) at the Tealive store in Shanghai. — Picture courtesy of Tealive

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia’s homegrown bubble tea brand, Tealive, aims to penetrate the Japanese market by year-end through its partnership with Tokyo-based Giftee Inc.

Bryan Loo, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tealive brand owner Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, said the partnership was in line with the company’s target to establish Tealive as a global brand.

“Hopefully we can add Japan as our next market by the last quarter of this year,” he told reporters after announcing the Tealive-Giftee collaboration here today.

Meanwhile, Giftee, an eGift service provider, plans to extend its offerings to include 10 Malaysian food and beverages (F&B) brands, with targeted gross sales of RM5 million for both business and customer segments this year.

“Giftee is open to collaborate with other retailers such as convenience stores, sports stores and cinemas.

“We are now in talks with three F&B brands for the partnership. To-date, two industrial brands are considering to proceed with the eGift service,” said CEO Mutsumi Ota.

Currently, Giftee provides its eGift sales service to Sushi King and Tealive.

“The eGift is a casual gift service which allows customers to send gifts via online easily, along with the sentiment of a little thank you for everyday kindness,” Ota added. — Bernama