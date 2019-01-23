Malay Mail

Singapore commuters surprised by Grab’s U-turn on fare promotions

Commuters wait for a train next to Grab transport booking service app advertisements at a train station in Singapore February 10, 2016. — Reuters pic
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — For at least two weeks in a row, some Grab users have been receiving promotional offers for rides despite the ride-hailing company saying just a month earlier that the perks would not make a comeback.

Grab maintains, though, that its latest promotions are part of its continuing efforts to engage users and offer long-term value, and that it has “never stopped” in this endeavour.

In the last fortnight, commuters have been getting notices that they could shave S$4 off each booking for two rides or S$3 (RM9) off each ride for three rides, for example.

Ali Ahmad Yaakub, 28, first received the S$4 promotions on Jan 9. The data analyst was expecting Grab to “hold out a bit longer” since it said recently that it will not return to giving ad-hoc discounts on fares.

