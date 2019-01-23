FGV appoints Haris Fadzilah Hassan as group CEO

FGV chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid shakes hands with group chief executive Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan (right). — Picture courtesy of FGV Holdings Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan as its group chief executive officer, effective today, replacing Datuk Zakaria Arshad who resigned in September last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, FGV said Haris comes with 28 years of experience in the corporate sector, especially in strategy and change management.

“Most recently, he was director, commercial and land management in Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and a key member of the team that successfully completed MRT Corp’s phase 1, under budget and ahead of schedule,” it said.

Meanwhile, FGV has also appointed Datuk Mohd Hairul Abdul Hamid as group chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan 2, Mazri Abdul Rahim as chief human resources officer, effective Nov 19, 2018, and Dr Christina Ooi Su Siang as chief procurement officer, effective Jan 15.

The plantation group said Mohd Hairul is an accountant by training and has several years of experience in effective financial and tax management, having served most recently as CFO in MRT Corp.

Mazri, who has served fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers in several areas, including human resource operations, compensation and benefits, and organisational development, obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Personnel and Industrial Relations from the University of North Texas.

Ooi, on the other hand, would bring to FGV more than two decades of procurement management experience, notably in procurement transformation management, which is another critical part of FGV’s recovery and transformation plan.

FGV chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid said as a listed company, FGV has a responsibility to its shareholders to create and deliver value.

“The Transformation Plan that we have in place today sets the direction for the company and our management team led by Haris, will drive FGV forward. I have full confidence in their ability to deliver results,” he added. — Bernama