SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 6 — Penang ranked third in Malaysia for international hotel guests in the first quarter of 2026, recording 967,742 visitors, said state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

He said Penang was behind Selangor, which recorded 1,051,718 international hotel guests, and Kuala Lumpur with 3,006,280 guests.

“These figures clearly demonstrate Penang’s strong appeal as an internationally recognised tourism destination and reaffirm the continued strength and positive momentum of our tourism industry,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the ATAP Visit Penang Carnival 2026 at Sunway Carnival Mall here.

Wong was referring to data released by Tourism Malaysia’s Paid Accommodation Survey for the first quarter of 2026.

“Tourism has always been one of the key pillars of Penang’s economy,” he said.

He added that the tourism sector creates employment opportunities, supports local businesses and contributes significantly to the local economy.

“As 2026 is Visit Malaysia Year 2026, while attracting international visitors remains a key priority, it is equally important that we continue encouraging Malaysians to explore and appreciate the beauty of their own country,” he said.

Wong said domestic travellers remained an important demographic in Penang’s tourism ecosystem, providing a stable visitor base throughout the year.

“In this regard, the Visit Penang Carnival serves as an excellent platform for members of the public to discover Penang’s newest attractions and experiences, enjoy exclusive promotional offers, and plan their next family outing or holiday within our beautiful state,” he said.

He also commended the Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP) for bringing together Penang’s tourism attractions, products and service providers to organise the carnival.

Earlier, ATAP chairman Datuk Ch’ng Huck Theng said the carnival was the first organised by the association to promote Penang as a premier tourism destination.

He said ATAP currently has more than 60 members contributing to about 30,000 jobs.

He added that the carnival reflected what could be achieved when industry players worked together to promote Penang.

The four-day carnival is being held at Sunway Carnival Mall, with each booth offering special deals for visitors.