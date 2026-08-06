KUANTAN, Aug 6 — Pahang continues to record a high number of vandalism and theft cases involving telecommunication infrastructure equipment, with total losses last year standing at over RM3 million.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Datuk Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the thefts, among others, led to communication disruptions in those areas, thereby affecting daily consumer affairs.

He added that cables, batteries, communication equipment cards, diesel and Remote Radio Units are among the items stolen from communication infrastructure.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is always cooperating with the police to tackle these vandalism and theft cases,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level Campaign on the Prevention of Vandalism and Theft at Telecommunication Infrastructure.

He also reminded telecommunication service providers to carry out their responsibilities by ensuring security gates at the tower areas are always locked to prevent such incidents from happening.

Fadzli said the state government, through the local authorities, also has stipulated regulations requiring service providers to provide a report with photos on the condition of the infrastructure before renewing their licences.

He added that the proactive measure is aimed at ensuring that every communication infrastructure is well maintained and in good condition. — Bernama