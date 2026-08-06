KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Industry players are encouraged to strengthen cybersecurity, promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, share best practices and build trusted digital capabilities that would benefit Malaysia for years to come, Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said as digital technologies become increasingly embedded across every sector of the economy, trust, security and resilience must advance in tandem with innovation.

“As more organisations embrace digital technologies, trust will become just as important as innovation,” he said at the launch of U Mobile Enterprise Innovation Platform Hub here today.

He said businesses must have confidence that the digital infrastructure they rely on is secure, while consumers must have confidence that their data is protected.

On the other hand, organisations must adopt artificial intelligence responsibly, transparently and ethically, Fahmi added.

“These are fundamental building blocks of a resilient digital economy,” he said.

Therefore, he said the government remains committed to strengthening cybersecurity, enhancing network resilience and promoting the responsible and ethical adoption of artificial intelligence to ensure sustainable and inclusive digital progress.

The Enterprise Innovation Platform Hub brought together enterprises, technology providers, innovators, academia and the public sector, establishing a collaborative ecosystem where ideas can be tested, solutions validated and emerging technologies commercialised more rapidly.