IPOH, Aug 6 — Police arrested seven people, including a married couple, suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate that has been active since June in four separate raids in Ipoh and Tapah.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said they arrested the suspects - five men and two women aged between 22 and 44 - between 12.30 am and 3.05 am on Tuesday (Aug 4).

He added that four men were detained at an entertainment centre in Ipoh and, upon inspection, found 24.14 grammes of ketamine and 574.81 grammes of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

“The interrogation of three more suspects in the second raid led police to converge on two separate premises in Tapah, and the discovery of 2.8 kilogrammes (kg) of MDMA and 13.74 grammes of ketamine,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the rank-pinning ceremony for the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief and the handing-over ceremony for the Taiping district police chief at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess here today.

Mohd Alwi said the total amount of drugs seized is worth an estimated RM538,451, adding that they also seized three vehicles valued at RM224,000 and RM32,376 in cash.

He said the drugs seized could have fed the habits of 23,332 addicts and that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to target entertainment centres.

He said two of the suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, while six others had prior criminal records.

“All the suspects have been remanded for three and four days from yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Earlier, ACP Mohd Ridzuan Nor Ihsan was appointed as the new Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, while Taiping acting police chief Supt Mohd Ariffridzuan Ezahar handed over his duties to ACP S. Saravanan, who was previously the Kuala Muda District deputy police chief. — Bernama