KUANTAN, Aug 6 — The Pahang government has directed all relevant agencies to hold immediate discussions to address the issue of hazardous trees following the tree-fall incident that claimed four lives in Janda Baik, Bentong, last Tuesday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the discussions were aimed at coordinating action and identifying other high-risk locations to enable preventive measures to be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“I have instructed the executive councillor in charge of local government and the Public Works Department (JKR) to convene all relevant agencies, including the state Land and Mines Office (PTG) and related departments, to coordinate immediate action,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said the state government did not want the issue to remain unresolved due to jurisdictional boundaries among agencies, but was instead focused on resolving the problem to safeguard public safety.

Wan Rosdy said trees identified as posing a risk would be assessed before appropriate action was taken, including felling them if necessary.

He said the action would not be confined to Janda Baik but would be extended to other areas across Pahang, with priority given based on risk assessments.

Earlier, Wan Rosdy attended the Jelajah Aspirasi Pahang programme for the Inderapura state constituency at the Sungai Belat fishermen’s jetty in Kampung Belukar here.

During the visit, he approved an allocation of RM30,000 to repair the fishermen’s jetty as it required immediate upgrading to ensure the safety of residents. — Bernama