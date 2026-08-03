ALOR SETAR, Aug 3 — A woman was killed while her son was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a roadside guardrail along Jalan Batu Pengasah in Durian Burung, near Padang Terap, today.

Padang Terap police chief Supt Mohd Anuar Junoh said the incident, which occurred at about 7.35am, claimed the life of the 55-year-old woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat. Her 21-year-old son, who was driving the Toyota Avanza, sustained bodily injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victims were travelling from Kuala Nerang towards Durian Burung when the vehicle skidded onto the left road shoulder before crashing into the roadside guardrail.

“The woman, who was trapped in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer, while her son was taken to hospital for further treatment. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received an emergency call at 7.44am, and a team from the Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue station arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman trapped in the front passenger seat, while the male driver had already been taken to hospital. The team successfully extricated the victim, who was later confirmed dead, and handed her body over to the police for further action.

“The firefighters also carried out clean-up work to remove broken glass and an oil spill from the accident scene. The operation concluded at 9.25am,” the spokesman said. — Bernama